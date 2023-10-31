Reader Picture Competition: Delightful fungi wins October's £25 voucher
Congratulations to Julia Harris, she wins October's prize for her delightful fungi.
By Angela Furniss
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:43 GMT
Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.
The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.
Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]
Good luck everyone!
