Fungi taken by Julia HarrisFungi taken by Julia Harris
Fungi taken by Julia Harris

Reader Picture Competition: Delightful fungi wins October's £25 voucher

Congratulations to Julia Harris, she wins October's prize for her delightful fungi.
By Angela Furniss
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:43 GMT

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas.

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

Autumn in Whirlow by Pat Hutchinson

1. Autumn in Whirlow

Autumn in Whirlow by Pat Hutchinson Photo: Pat Hutchinson

Border View Farm, Holmesfield by Jennifer Rowlett

2. Border View Farm

Border View Farm, Holmesfield by Jennifer Rowlett Photo: Jennifer Rowlett

Beech and bandstand by Andrea Watts

3. Beech and bandstand

Beech and bandstand by Andrea Watts Photo: Andrea Watts

Beautiful sky taken by @JohnH14458271

4. Beautiful sky

Beautiful sky taken by @JohnH14458271 Photo: @JohnH14458271

