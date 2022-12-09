News you can trust since 1887
Christmas lights at Castleton taken by Helen Toulson

Reader Picture Competition: Christmas lights start to sparkle through for us

Lovely to see Christmas lights coming through in our reader picture selection. Keep them coming in for a chance to win!

By Angela Furniss
12 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 9:15am

Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District for December?

The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

1. Christmas tree at High Green

Christmas tree at High Green by Caz Cutts

Photo: Caz Cutts

2. Wentworth

Wentworth taken by @JohnH14458271

Photo: @JohnH14458271

3. "Church In A Skip”

"Church In A Skip” taken by Vincent Malone

Photo: Vincent Malone

4. Autumn sunset

Autumn sunset taken by Andy Wood

Photo: Andy Wood

SheffieldPeak District