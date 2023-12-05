News you can trust since 1887
Chatsworth taken by Caroline Denby HollisChatsworth taken by Caroline Denby Hollis
Reader Picture Competition: Chatsworth shot win’s November’s £25 prize

Congratulations to Caroline Denby Hollis for her delightful picture of Chatsworth, she wins November’s £25 gift card.
By Angela Furniss
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:01 GMT

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas. The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre giftcard, www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk, which is accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

A smart new path through the general cemetery by Rebekah Matthews

1. A smart new path through the general cemetery

A smart new path through the general cemetery by Rebekah Matthews Photo: Rebekah Matthews

Thursday night bike ride taken by @bellsandbikes

2. Thursday night bike ride

Thursday night bike ride taken by @bellsandbikes Photo: @bellsandbikes

Graves Park at sunset by Catherine Langan

3. Graves Park

Graves Park at sunset by Catherine Langan Photo: Catherine Langan

Mating Common Darters by John Scholey

4. Mating Common Darters - Smithy Wood

Mating Common Darters by John Scholey Photo: John Scholey

