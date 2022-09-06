News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Snail caught having a tipple at Loxley by Vin Malone

Reader Picture Competition: Bees, butterflies, flowers and even snails galore!

Some delightful and unusual shots have arrived for this September's competition.

By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:22 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:50 am

Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District? The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone.

1. A birds eye view of Pitsmoor Adventure Playground

A birds eye view of Pitsmoor Adventure Playground by @PitsAdventures

Photo: @PitsAdventures

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Street Art

Sheffield Street Art by Irene Gilsenan

Photo: Irene Gilsenan

Photo Sales

3. Crookes Park

Crookes Park taken by Brooke Stevens

Photo: Brooke Stevens

Photo Sales

4. Staircase

Staircase by Jennifer Rowlett

Photo: Jennifer Rowlett

Photo Sales
BeesSheffieldPeak DistrictTwitter
Next Page
Page 1 of 5