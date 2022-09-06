Reader Picture Competition: Bees, butterflies, flowers and even snails galore!
Some delightful and unusual shots have arrived for this September's competition.
By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:22 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:50 am
Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District? The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.
Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck to everyone.
Page 1 of 5