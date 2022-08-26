News you can trust since 1887
Hope Valley sign taken by Irene Gilsenan

Reader Picture Competition: A stunning sunset to alpacas sharing a kiss

Some great aspects of what we all love about Sheffield and our surrounding areas are captured in these pictures sent in by readers.

By Angela Furniss
Friday, 26th August 2022, 8:35 am

Keep them coming in! Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District? The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck!

1. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House by Wendy Turner

Photo: Wendy Turner

2. Sunrise over Bowshaw

Sunrise over Bowshaw taken by Caz Cutts

Photo: Caz Cutts

3. Woodhead pass

Coming down to Flouch, from the top of Woodhead pass by Simon Temple

Photo: Simon Temple

4. Lovely Haddon Hall

Lovely Haddon Hall by Pat Hutchinson

Photo: Pat Hutchinson

