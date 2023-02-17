News you can trust since 1887
A Misty Mayfield Valley taken by Pat Hutchinson

Reader Picture Competition: A misty Mayfield Valley as red skies light up city

Some beautiful pictures have been sent in by our readers and, as always, we are impressed.

By Angela Furniss
10 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 9:19am

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas?

The best photograph entered each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre gift card, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues: www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

Good luck everyone!

1. Abbeydale Road Cinema

Collage of Abbeydale Road Cinema by Catherine Langan

Photo: Catherine Langan

2. Ecclesfield Park

Ecclesfield Park by Brooke Stevens

Photo: Brooke Stevens

3. Concord Park

Concord Park by Caz Cutts

Photo: Caz Cutts

4. Icy Forge Dam

Icy Forge Dam by Caroline Denby Hollis

Photo: Caroline Denby Hollis

Sheffield