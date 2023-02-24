News you can trust since 1887
Green door, Saint George's Lecture Theatre by Andrew Mansfield

Reader Picture Competition: A green door to a sunny view over Mosborough

By Angela Furniss
34 minutes ago

Why not send in your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the surrounding areas?

The best photograph each month will win a £25 Sheffield city centre gift card, which is currently accepted by more than 85 Sheffield city centre venues: www.sheffieldgiftcard.co.uk

Email images to Angela Furniss at [email protected]

1. Ecclesfield Park

Ecclesfield Park by Brooke Stevens

Photo: Brooke Stevens

2. Damflask Reservoir

Damflask Reservoir taken by @nicolahorner1

Photo: @nicolahorner1

3. Sunset at the top of Jawbone

Sunset at the top of Jawbone taken by @JohnDalby7

Photo: @JohnDalby7

4. Storm clouds gathering

Storm clouds gathering taken by Catherine Langan

Photo: Catherine Langan

