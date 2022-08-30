Reader Picture Competition: A fragrant Honeysuckle to a vole at Redmires Dam
As the August competition comes to a close, check out next week’s Telegraph to see who the lucky winner is!
By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:15 pm
Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District?
The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.
Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2.
Good luck to everyone!
Page 1 of 5