Great Hucklow well dressing taken by Jennifer Rowlett

Reader Picture Competition: A fragrant Honeysuckle to a vole at Redmires Dam

As the August competition comes to a close, check out next week’s Telegraph to see who the lucky winner is!

By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:15 pm

Why not have a go yourself at entering your favourite photograph, of Sheffield or the Peak District?

The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2.

Good luck to everyone!

1. Yorkshire Dales

Yorkshire Dales taken by Pat Hutchinson

Photo: Pat Hutchinson

2. Stake Hill Road

Stake Hill Road taken by Dave Beautyman

Photo: Dave Beautyman

3. Wentworth Woodhouse

Wentworth Woodhouse taken by Pat Hutchinson

Photo: Pat Hutchinson

4. The Chimney House

The Chimney House by Andrea Watts

Photo: Andrea Watts

