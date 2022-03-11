What a view taken by Russell England

Reader Picture Competition

By Angela Furniss
Friday, 11th March 2022, 8:21 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 8:44 am

Keep your pictures of Sheffield and the Peak District coming for a chance to win a £25 voucher to spend at Atkinson’s Sheffield. Send your images for the competition in by email to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or tag me on twitter @angelafurniss2

1. Rise n shine in Sheffield

Rise n shine in Sheffield by Eleanor Charlesworth

Photo: Eleanor Charlesworth

2. View towards Stannington

View towards Stannington by John B

Photo: John B

3. Pete McKee’s Dog, Kelham Island

Pete McKee’s Dog, Kelham Island by Charlie Heywood-Heath

Photo: Charlie Heywood-Heath

4. Hopeful

Hopeful taken by John Beadman

Photo: John Beadman

