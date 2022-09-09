Her Majesty died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle yesterday surrounded by members of the Royal Family.

The Very Revd Abi Thompson said: “Queen Elizabeth II has been a committed servant of the people, a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and she will be much missed.

Here in Sheffield, we especially have very happy memories of her visit to the Cathedral in 2015 for the Royal Maundy Service where she honoured 89 men and 89 women in recognition of their service to the church and local community.

Queen Elizabeth II.

This was the first time the Royal Maundy had been distributed in Sheffield and many people here remember the bright weather and joyful atmosphere that accompanied her visit.

Our commemorations and reflections on the life of Her Majesty will feel much more sombre over the coming days, but the happy memories of the lives she touched in this region on that day, and the impact she has had on many lives throughout the world will live on for decades to come.”

Sheffield Cathedral will be open throughout the 10-day national period of mourning for anyone who wishes to pay tribute in a book of condolence, light a candle or lay flowers.

It will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays, 9.00am to 4.00pm on Saturday and 8.00am to 5.00pm on a Sunday.

There will potentially be special memorial services taking place a week on Sunday, but more details are set to be released.