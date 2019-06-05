Put your best foot forward for Sheffield fun run

Big Fun Run Sheffield is a 5km run strictly for fun

Big Fun Run Sheffield is a 5km run strictly for fun: no times, no pressure, no sweat… just some easy moves and a lot of laughs.

It’s suitable for all the family where you can accomplish your personal goals, whether you are raising money for a worthwhile cause close to your heart, remembering a loved one or simply keeping active.

Since 2007, Big Fun Runners have raised more than £5 million for hundreds of amazing charities and that total is set to grow even more this year with a host of fun runs around the region.

Organisers stress that Big Fun Run Sheffield, which takes place on Saturday, 10 August, at Rother Valley Country Park, is all about enjoying the day and trying something different.

This isn’t about Olympic athletes racing about in record time; it’s about mums with prams, dads with toddlers, groups running together, fancy dress and a fantastic fun mix.

Head to the start line in the grounds of Rother Valley Country Park for the route which loops around both the North and South Lake; the majority of the scenic course is run on gravelled pathways, meaning it’s suitable for wheelchairs apart from a short grassy stretch at the start.

The race starts at 11am but make sure you arrive 15 minutes early to take part in the Big Fun Warm-up.

The event is not timed so don’t worry about rushing; there will be signage and marshals along the route to cheer you on and make sure no one goes the wrong way. Once you cross the finish line, you will be greeted by the finish team who will hand you a bottle of water, an event goody bag and your well-deserved Big Fun Run medal.

The event also gives you the opportunity to fundraise for a local or national charity that really means something to you, including Big Fun Run’s official charity, Cancer Research UK.

If you decide to run for one of the dozens of affiliated charities, you'll receive lots of valuable support, fundraising tips and advice; you can also buy your own entry then choose the charity you'd like to raise money for.

Entry to the race is £16.25 for adults and £14 for under-16s, but under-fives are free; the cost for charity entries varies.