Heading out to a pumpkin patch is great activity for all the family and is the perfect way to get yourself into the festive spirit as we head into October.

Although Sheffield itself doesn’t have many places to go to pick pumpkins, there are a few located within an hour’s drive of the city which are well worth the trip and have plenty of activities to keep you busy for the day.

Many places will also be running special pumpkin-themed events in the run-up to Halloween, so keep checking this list to see what is going on in the area.

Here are five pumpkin patches within an hour of Sheffield where you can go pumpkin picking this autumn and Halloween. Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images.

Pumpkin patches within an hour of Sheffield

These are the pick-your-own pumpkin patches and events near to Sheffield which are open this autumn and through October:

Graves Park

Head down to a secret spooky area of the animal farm in Graves Park, Sheffield, this Halloween and choose from 100s of pumpkins and pick your own to take home to carve. This will cost £3.00 per pumpkin. You can also make a day of it and visit the farmyard animals while you’re there.

The event will run across Saturday, October 30 & Sunday, October 31.

To find out more, head to the Graves Park Facebook page here.

Address: Graves Park, Hemsworth Rd, Sheffield S8 8LJ.

Village Pumpkins, Dronfield

This pumpkin patch is a little bit further out of Sheffield, but is well worth the half-hour drive and promises to be a brilliant day out.

No booking is available and the event is free, you simply pay for the pumpkins you pick. The car park is free during the week and costs £1 on weekends.

As well as pumpkin picking, you can enjoy refreshments from local caterers, including wood fired pizza and specialist butchers items served fresh on the farm.

The opening times are:

Saturday, October 2 & Sunday, October 3: 9am - 5pm

Saturday, October 9 & Sunday, October 10: 9am - 5pm

Saturday, October 16 & Sunday, October 17: 9am - 5pm

Monday, October 18 until Sunday, October 31: 9am - 5pm

To find out more, visit the Village Pumpkins Facebook page here.

Address: Johnnygate Lane, Barlow, Dronfield S18 7SE.

Cannon Hall Farm

This beautiful farm in Barnsley will take you around 40 minutes to drive to, but there is so much to do there that the drive is well worth it.

The farm is holding a ‘pumpkin festival’ throughout the second half of October, which includes pumpkin picking, playing with goats and alpacas, access to an exclusive soft play area and plenty of Halloween-themed activities.

The event will run from October 16 to October 31.

Tickets cost £10.95 for adults and £12.95 for children – includes a free pumpkin. Tickets must be booked in advance.

For more information and to book a slot, head to the Cannon Hall Farm website here.

Address: Bark House Ln, Cawthorne, Barnsley S75 4AT.

Stretton Hall Farm

This farm shop in Chesterfield is the top-end of the limit, taking just under an hour to get to from the centre of Sheffield, but promises an absolute treat this October through to Halloween.

As well as being able to pick your own pumpkins you’ll also be able to carve them on-site, as well as taking some lovely keepsake pictures in the dedicated photo area.

A range of refreshments and seasonal hot drinks will be on offer, as well as cakes, sandwiches, snacks and alcoholic beverages, and there will even be a BBQ to enjoy every Saturday and across the Halloween weekend, from 11am to 4pm.

The event is running from October 2 until October 31.

For more information, visit the Stretton Hall Farm Shop Facebook page here.

Address: Stretton Hall Farm, Newmarket Ln, Clay Cross S45 9AP.

Eastfield Farm

If you’re looking for somewhere to visit within a 45 minute drive of Sheffield, this place in Tickhill, Doncaster, may be just the ticket.

The pumpkin patch will be open from October 1 until October 31, from 10am until 5pm and there is no need to book.

The soft fruit farm also offers refreshments and snacks to keep you warm and well-fed during your seasonal day out.