Pumpkin Patch to return for Halloween season at Gulliver’s Valley

Gulliver’s Valley is the place to be this Halloween season to pick up your special pumpkin for the big day.

The Pumpkin Patch returns to the Rother Valley theme park for a second year during October, having been such a big hit last year.

The attraction will be open every weekend from October 5 until the school half-term holidays, when it will open for the entire week until Halloween.

The Pumpkin Patch will have a variety of pumpkins, which visitors can explore and take photos to capture the memories.

Pumpkin Patch at Gulliver's Valley

The Pumpkin Patch is situated away from the park itself, so visitors who just want to explore the pumpkins can buy a standalone ticket for £3. Pumpkins will be available to purchase, with prices starting from £1, and food will be available via Gulliver’s mobile catering team.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “The Pumpkin Patch was so popular last year, and we are sure it will again prove to be a huge hit with visitors of all ages. Halloween is such a wonderful occasion, and families can enjoy a walk around the Pumpkin Patch, pick their favourite pumpkins to take home from the themed displays, and have lots of photographs taken to remember their visit – we have some very cool props to help make those pictures extra special!”

Brave visitors can combine a visit to the Pumpkin Patch with a great day out at the park’s spooktacular Fright Fiesta, which is also open on weekends during October, and then throughout the school holidays until the big day itself on Tuesday, October 31. The celebration of Halloween promises some fabulous family activities, frights and fun!

And why not make your Halloween visit to Gulliver’s Valley extra special by staying overnight, with the park home to a range of accommodation options, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Mermaid Dens, and the impressive Megalodon Lodge.