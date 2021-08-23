Pub at Sheffield's popular Kelham Island planning to extend opening hours

The Millowners Arms and the Island cafe at Kelham Island Museum are currently restricted to operating during the museum’s hours but have applied for planning permission to stay open later.

Jennifer Cocker, director of finance and resources at Sheffield Museums Trust, said: “This proposal does not affect the physical structure of the buildings or the character of the area.

“The proposal is for a change of use to allow the pub area and cafe to operate outside of standard museum opening hours.

The pub.

“There are no building works associated with this application and no change of use, only an extension of operating hours.

“The museum itself is permitted to host events in the main building when the museum is not open to the public and there is often overlap between museum events and the opening hours of the pub.”

The Millowners Arms, next to the River Don, was modelled on a traditional Sheffield pub and was first opened in 2013.

It showcases Sheffield’s connection to the brewing industry and has been curated with items from Sheffield Council and with pieces collected and donated from the city’s historic brewing industry and pubs.

Access is through the cobbled museum courtyard, passing the power station building that is now the main museum building.

The pub has applied to open from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Friday and Sundays and until 1am on Saturdays while the Island cafe wants to open from 8am until 11.30pm.

Both venues are operated by Kelham Island Ltd under a sublet agreement with Sheffield Museums Trust and their rent supports the charitable objectives of the Museum Trust.

Sheffield Museums Trust has an agreement with the council which preserves the site as a publicly accessible museum until 2033.