The “immersive campsite experience”, known as the Outjoyment Pod, is coming to Sheffield’s Tudor Square on Wednesday, May 31 with hopes of reconnecting the public with nature. Passers-by will be encouraged to take time out of their day to enjoy a moment with nature in the middle of the city centre.

A recent Sheffield Hallam University and Liverpool John Moores University report has found people who categorise themselves as “campers” are happier than “non-campers”. The study, which included 10,992 people, found 88 per cent of campers have “significantly higher” levels of psychological, emotional and social wellbeing.

Julia Bradbury, who has supported the launch of the Outjoyment Pod experience, said: “With the research clearly highlighting the positive impact of being outdoors, we are taking to the streets of Sheffield with our pop-up camping pod to encourage the public to take a few moments out of their busy day to relax, unwind and enjoy a few calming breaths – giving them the chance to swap their busy city lives for just a few moments of pure outjoyment.”

A pop-up campsite is coming to Sheffield City Centre this month. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Over 90 per cent of people said camping makes them feel relaxed, happy and beneficial for their health and wellbeing.

Anyone visiting the Outjoyment Pod experience next week will have the chance to win a Swift Monza Campervan, which is worth more than £65,000.