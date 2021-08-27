Plans revealed to open new micropub

An application for new micropub at Deer Park Farm Retail Village in Thrybergh has been submitted to Rotherham Council, and asks for permission to serve alcohol from 10am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday and 11pm to 9pm, on Sundays.

Planning documents show that the new micropub would be built in an existing retail unit, alongside the tea rooms, shops, deli,and antiques emporium.

The application states that: “the applicant is seeking a variation of the licence to amend the area within which licensable activity can take place, and to include the retail sale of alcohol (for consumption on and off the premises) in a new development.”

The site.

Planning documents add: “Deer Park Farm is an important commercial use in the nearby area with the loss of Fosters Garden Centre having an impact on the diversity of commercial activity in the area.

“As a result, the change of use will support the local economy and help create wider development opportunities due to acting as a local employment hub.”

RMBC received five objections to the license application from nine local residents, on the grounds of noise and light nuisance, “potential for crime and disorder”, and “access to the premises by children”.

One resident wrote: “The level of noise from customers currently coming and going to the deli/antiques and the tea rooms is significantly alarming you can here customers arrive opening and closing car doors, talking. I can only imagine how this will increase if the micro pub is granted.”