Plans revealed for new venue hosting live music, comedy and cabaret at Sheffield's Kelham Island

Alma Street Social is now licensed to serve food and drinks and hold various events including live music, dance performances, films, comedy, spoken word, cabaret and others seven days a week.

It is part of the Future Sounds Group, a Yorkshire-based live music brand that has been hosting and running venues for around 20 years.

The two storey converted industrial building, on 24 Alma Street, Kelham Island, which was granted a licence at a council licensing sub committee meeting today, will have a bar and dinning area upstairs and event space downstairs.

In the meeting, Leigh Schelvis, solicitor for the applicant, said it will likely serve a selection of craft beers, wines, spirits and an “easy going” food menu including options such as pub-style sandwiches and burgers.

He said: “It’s very much a multi-purpose venue that celebrates the arts.

“The style of the premises is to fit in with the other establishments within the Kelham Island locality and to add to the unique experience of this part of the city of Sheffield.

“The name of the premises sets the scene and envisages the dream: Alba Street Social. The premises is about a place for people to meet and be sociable.

“There is a very well known maxim in the hospitality sector which is a vision of the third place. Most people in their lives have their home, their work and need their third place for relaxation and socialising … and this is exactly what the premises is looking to be.

“The local area is absent of community space. It is the intention of this premises to be that community hub.

“It’s a place where people can meet for coffee, drink, a bite to eat, a place where local businesses can hold meetings, put on presentations, for students to come in and undertake some work away from home and university and for event space for social and commercial purposes.”

He added: “It is not the goal of the premises to be part of the community, it is effectively to be the centre of it.”

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of the committee, said: “We are happy to grant the licence with the conditions agreed with the Environmental Protection Agency and good luck with the business. I look forward to your artistic offer.”

Kelham Island and Neepsend Neighbourhood Forum (KINNF) objected to the licence ahead of the meeting but did not attend it.

In their objection letter, they said: “Based on our assessment of this proposed licence, Kelham Island and Neepsend Neighbourhood Forum object to the application on the basis that it would as submitted create an unacceptable public nuisance.”