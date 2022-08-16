News you can trust since 1887
Piglets at Whirlow Hall Farm taken by Christine Rose

Picture competition: From the cutest piglets and sheep to busy bees galore

Great reader photographs are flooding in every week, showing great aspects of what we all love about Sheffield and our surrounding areas. Keep them coming in.

By Angela Furniss
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:38 pm

Why not have a go yourself by sending your favourite photograph of Sheffield or the Peak District?

The best photograph sent in each month will win a £25 gift card to spend at Atkinson’s in Sheffield.

Email your images to Angela Furniss at [email protected] or via Twitter to @angelafurniss2. Good luck!

1. Richard Hawley and Self Esteem at the Leadmill

Richard Hawley and Self Esteem at the Leadmill by @steelcitysnaps

Photo: @steelcitysnaps

2. Asleep in the shade

Asleep in the shade by Pat Hutchinson

Photo: Pat Hutchinson

3. The Flybrary at Chatsworth sculpture trail

The Flybrary at Chatsworth sculpture trail by Christine Rose

Photo: Christine Rose

4. Beautiful sun

Beautiful sun taken by Eleanor Charlesworth

Photo: Eleanor Charlesworth

