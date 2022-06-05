Pick up a bargain and taste some delicious treats at artisan and producers' market

Dronfield Hall Barn Artisan and Producers' Market takes place on Sunday, July 10 at Dronfield Hall Barn on the High Street between 10am and 3pm.

There will be plenty of stalls to browse around as well as some children’s activities to keep the youngsters entertained.

The market takes place next weekend