Pick up a bargain and taste some delicious treats at artisan and producers' market

Head on over to Dronfield next week where there will be an event to suit all ages.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 3:27 pm

Dronfield Hall Barn Artisan and Producers' Market takes place on Sunday, July 10 at Dronfield Hall Barn on the High Street between 10am and 3pm.

There will be plenty of stalls to browse around as well as some children’s activities to keep the youngsters entertained.

The market takes place next weekend

There will also be ‘pop up’ markets on Thursday and Friday, August 4-5, from 10am to 3pm in the Barn’s beautiful gardens.Visit www.dronfieldhallbarn.org/events for more.

Dronfield Hall Barn