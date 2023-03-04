Sheffield’s own Pete McKee is offering an exclusive glimpse into his creative mind with his latest exhibition.

From March 4 to 31, Pete McKee will be opening the pages of his sketchbooks and making them available to view and purchase from the McKee Gallery on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, providing a rare insight into the artist's craft and thought process.

Pete said: “The sketches I’ve decided to make available are a collection of holiday observations, sketches which I then go on to paint into finished works and general day to day musings and concept ideas. All of these works are from the last decade. Some of these were created while recovering from my liver and heart operations.”

These original pieces of artwork will be sold on a first come, first serve basis and priced between £200 - £600. The sketches will be made available online from Tuesday, March 7 giving those visiting in person the first chance to own any of the works.

Artist Pete McKee is opening up the pages of his sketchbooks in his new exhibition: Picture This.