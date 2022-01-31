Percy Pud: Donations of £6,900 from last year's Sheffield race given to charities

The Percy Pud race in the Loxley Valley. Pic Steve Ellis

Steel City Striders running club made the donations from takings at the 28th race which is run over 10k.

Organisers said £1,000 went to St Nicholas Bradfield Church, Weston Park Cancer Care Charity, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, Barnsley Hospice and the Parents Association of Children with Tumours.

£600 went to Bluebell Wood children’s hospice and MacMillan Cancer Support. £700 was split between causes including, Bradfield and Dungworth Primary School, Loxley Primary School, Ibbertson Trust and Loxley Silver Band.

Left-over Christmas puddings were donated to Sheffield S6 Food Bank, Stannington Food Bank, the Salvation Army and the King Street Saturday Soup Kitchen for the Homeless.

With no race in 2020 due to covid, the Percy Pud Supports Our NHS T-shirts raised £1,500 which was donated to Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, Weston Park Cancer Care Charity and the Sheffield Hospitals Charity