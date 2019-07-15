Our morning of fun at Meadowhall - Star readers get 25 per cent off frozen Slurp drinks

Frozen fun at Loud Slurp - Meadowhall's newest kiosk

I can’t put my finger on it, but there’s no denying the appeal – we, the human race, we love to bounce. There’s something about that feeling of being airborn that kicks in the first time we take to a bouncy castle at a little friend’s birthday party. I mean, pass the parcel is good, and the cake is great, but bouncing...ahh that’s what it’s all about.

I can see it written all across Imogen’s face as she runs giddily along the trampoline. My five year old’s in heaven. We’re at Meadowhall’s Jump on a Sunday morning for an hour of gravity-defying fun. One of the UK’s largest dedicated trampoline parks, it has over 24,000 square foot of spring loaded fun under one roof. The giant warehouse playground is literally wall-to-wall trampolines, and for the last hour Imogen has been bouncing and boinging to her heart’s content.

The park hosts a dedicated toddler hour on a morning, giving little people plenty of opportunity to explore the various sections – from trampolines and bouncy basketball, to obstacle courses and drop-mats – without being launched dangerously skyward by sugared-up teenagers.

My little lady and I, who has just finished school for the big summer break, have decided to make a morning of it, and after lots of jumping and laughing, we load up with sausage sandwiches at Jump’s cafe before heading into the shopping centre to pay a visit to The Post Room – Meadowhall’s own selfie studio – which closes its doors for good tomorrow after enjoying an extending opening thanks to its popularity. This completely free pop-up experience has had an overhaul in the last couple of weeks, so if you haven't popped in for a bit, we highly recommend you visit pronto to see the new sets before they’re gone for good. Imogen loves The Post Room and a takes a seat on the Iron Throne, parties with a flamingo, swims around a deserted island, tackles a giant ice cream, and takes centre stage at Wimbledon before calling it a day.

The last stop on our visit is to Loud Slurp, a new first-of-its-kind kiosk which opened last month in the shopping centre, and is the only destination in Europe where shoppers can currently get their hands on frozen concoctions fashioned from American favourites Frozen Coke and Frozen Fanta . We opt for a crushed blue raspberry drink topped with a scoop of ice cream, and a handful of jelly sweets. Imogen declares it absolutely delicious and, though my adult brain is telling me that everything about the drink is wrong - I have to agree! A really great morning.

EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNT:

Attending toddler hour at Jump Meadowhall

Loud Slurp is offering The Star’s Family Buzz readers an exclusive discount this summer, for families who want to try the frozen fun for themselves. To claim your discount, simply quote #StarSlurpers at the kiosk to get 25 per cent off the retail price. The offer is available until August 31 – enjoy!

Meadowhall centre director Darren Pearce said: “We know from talking to our customers that coming to Meadowhall is about more than shopping; it’s about an experience, and so we’re evolving our retail space to reflect that.

“People visit us for the chance to socialise and spend time in an atmosphere that’s vibrant and full of opportunities to discover something new. We’ve always worked hard to introduce fresh and innovative ways to entertain our guests and support the local community.”

Visit meadowhall.co.uk for details of what's on this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attending toddler hour at Jump Meadowhall

Meadowhall has gone rainbow themed for Pride

The Post Room: a visit to a deserted island

Frozen fun at Loud Slurp - Meadowhall's newest kiosk

The Post Room at Meadowhall

The Post Room: taking centre-stage at Wimbledon

A morning of fun at Meadowhall

The Post Room: Imogen takes the Iron Throne

Enjoying a breakfast sandwich at Jump

A morning of fun at Meadowhall