Our city comes together to welcome all cultures

Sheffield is getting ready to host its second annual Welcoming Cultures event, a celebration of the city's diverse cultures and heritages.

Picture taken as part of an exhibition to be featured in the Millenium Gallery

The event will take place at the Millennium Gallery on June 24-5, during Refugee Week and Gypsy Roma Travellers History Month, as part of the Migration Matters Festival. It aims to bring communities together and give everyone a voice and space to celebrate their culture.

The event will showcase the city's cultural heritage through public events and demonstrate how Sheffield can be a role model city of culture in the UK, where communities put art at the heart of everything. It will also be a good opportunity to build relationships by connecting businesses and institutions and getting them closer to the local communities.

Welcoming Cultures is organised by Terezia Rostas, founder of Care for Young People's Future in partnership with Sheffield Museums, University of Sheffield Roots and Futures and Rosa Cisneros.

The event is supported by Migration Matters Festival, Sheffield Property Association, Cultural Collective, Business in the Community, Sheffield Business Chamber of Commerce and many more other local organisations.

The Welcoming Cultures event is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Sheffield City Council through the Cohesion Fund 2023-2024 and Collaborative Conversations by Voluntary Action Sheffield (VAS).

This event is designed to highlight some of the needs and dreams of Sheffield's communities and address cultural trauma issues to build a better vision for the city, with equity. “We believe that our biggest satisfaction in this project would be to reach communities that are underrepresented and give them the support, training, and skills that they need to increase pride in cultural heritage, to build a workforce, to create resources, and to connect communities with residents through culture, arts, and heritage," says one of the organisers, Terezia Rostas, from Care for Young People’s Future.

Welcoming Cultures is an opportunity to celebrate Sheffield's vibrant and diverse communities and to build a better future for the city. If you are a community organisation, business, cultural or educational institution wanting to know better our communities in Sheffield, please come along to Welcoming Cultures event. It is an event not to be missed, and we hope to see you there!

Migration Matters Festival

The Migration Matters Festival closing party this year will take place at Sadacca on the 24th of June. One of the attractions will be Ando Glaso Collective.

It is a beautiful celebratory group that puts together some of the best musicians from Scotland’s Romanian, Polish, Slovak, Czech and Hungarian Roma Communities.

They truly represent the vibrant and often invisible cultural heritage of Scotland’s Roma people. A great opportunity for people in Sheffield to connect and enjoy!

Migration Matters Festival: www.migrationmattersfestival.co.uk

Terezia Rostas and Karola at the photoshoot

Livia Barreira at the photoshoot