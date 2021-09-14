Open air live music and craft market coming to Sheffield city centre this week
Live music and a craft market are coming to Sheffield’s Orchard Square this week as part of a campaign to encourage people to explore the city.
Visit Orchard Square on Thursday, September 16 and enjoy an evening of live music in the open air.
Presented by Sheffield Creative Guild in collaboration with Pink Wafer, with support from Sheffield City Council, Music on the Terrace is a series of relaxed music events hosted in Orchard Square.
Guests for this event will be Mouse Teeth and Seigfried Komidashi.
Mouse Teeth combines elements of grunge, art rock, and poetry. Punky and noisy one moment, subtle and spellbinding the next – Mouse Teeth is the songwriter you were not expecting to hear.
Afrofuturist, poet and saxophonist Seigfried Komidashi combines elements of jazz, ambient, and DIY. Part of Gilles Peterson’s esteemed Future Bubblers cohort, Seigfried’s soundscapes are transportive and otherworldly.
Tickets are £5 for non-members, £4 for members. and include a free drink from Terrace Goods or Macpot.
On Saturday, September 18 between 10 am and 4 pm, Orchard Square will host Sheffield Creative Guild’s Makers’ Markets.
Scratch that indie buying itch and support some of Sheffield’s talented crafters and makers at Sheffield Creative Guild’s Makers’ Markets.
The city’s creatives will be selling their beautifully, independently-produced prints, paintings, jewellery, homewares and more.
These events are taking place as part of Sheffield's Summer in the Outdoor City campaign, which is being funded by the Government's Welcome Back Fund.
The aim of the Summer in The Outdoor City project is to encourage locals and visitors to explore Sheffield’s beautiful green outdoor space while celebrating the city’s strong independent scene.