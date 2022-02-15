Online smash hit Discos for Grown Ups heading to Sheffield

Thousands of people tuned in to the popular Discos for Grown Ups online club nights during the pandemic – and now the event is coming to The Cutlers Hall on Friday, April 8, as part of a UK tour.

In a statement, the organisers said: “Let’s get dressed up, glittered up and boogie back to normality!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discos for Grown Ups is coming to Sheffield.

“Do you love dancing to your favourite 70s, 80s and 90s soul, disco and pop classics but there's nowhere to go for a good old boogie with people your own age?

"Discos for Grown Ups runs fabulous disco nights where 'grown ups' come and dance the night away.”

They added: “Our disco nights take place in carefully selected beautiful ballrooms and venues across the Midlands. We play only the best 70s 80s and 90s disco, soul and feel good pop classics to boogie to - all on original vinyl“So if you love to get dressed up, get your glitter on and disco like its Studio 54 this is the boogie night for you.”