Online smash hit Discos for Grown Ups heading to Sheffield
A unique club night that proved popular with revellers online during lockdown is heading for a dancefloor in Sheffield.
Thousands of people tuned in to the popular Discos for Grown Ups online club nights during the pandemic – and now the event is coming to The Cutlers Hall on Friday, April 8, as part of a UK tour.
In a statement, the organisers said: “Let’s get dressed up, glittered up and boogie back to normality!
“Do you love dancing to your favourite 70s, 80s and 90s soul, disco and pop classics but there's nowhere to go for a good old boogie with people your own age?
"Discos for Grown Ups runs fabulous disco nights where 'grown ups' come and dance the night away.”
They added: “Our disco nights take place in carefully selected beautiful ballrooms and venues across the Midlands. We play only the best 70s 80s and 90s disco, soul and feel good pop classics to boogie to - all on original vinyl“So if you love to get dressed up, get your glitter on and disco like its Studio 54 this is the boogie night for you.”
Tickets are available at www.wegottickets.com/discosforgrownups