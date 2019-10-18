One of Yorkshire’s best choirs are performing tonight - and here's where you can catch them

The Dore Male Voice Choir are performing at St Andrew’s Psalter Lane Church tonight for a very special evening of music.

By Sam Ward
Friday, 18th October 2019, 12:27 pm
The choir will be in full voice for this very special evening

Friends of the Rowan School, a special school in Sheffield for primary aged children who have complex speech, language and communication difficulties, present a night of music with the Dore Male Voice Choir.

The event is part of the school’s music programme, offering a special evening of fantastic music.

The choir have only just returned from a tour singing on the Italian island of Sicily, and the 54 members are now ready to entertain Sheffield at St Andrews Church.

There will also be a number of additional guests supporting the choir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The event will start at 7pm and tickets cost £10.

For more information, please contact Christina at christinaastark@aol.com.