One of Yorkshire’s best choirs are performing tonight - and here's where you can catch them
The Dore Male Voice Choir are performing at St Andrew’s Psalter Lane Church tonight for a very special evening of music.
Friends of the Rowan School, a special school in Sheffield for primary aged children who have complex speech, language and communication difficulties, present a night of music with the Dore Male Voice Choir.
The event is part of the school’s music programme, offering a special evening of fantastic music.
The choir have only just returned from a tour singing on the Italian island of Sicily, and the 54 members are now ready to entertain Sheffield at St Andrews Church.
There will also be a number of additional guests supporting the choir.
The event will start at 7pm and tickets cost £10.
For more information, please contact Christina at christinaastark@aol.com.