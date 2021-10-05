Oktoberfest 2021 events in Sheffield and South Yorkshire: where celebrations are happening and how to get tickets

The world-famous Oktoberfest takes place every October in Munich and attracts more than six million people every year.

The German festival sees crowds dressed in lederhosen and dirndl skirts, drinking Bavarian beer and singing along to the music of an oompah band.

It is an important part of Bavarian culture that has been held since the year 1810.

Revelers cheer with 1-liter-mugs of beer during the opening weekend of the 2019 Oktoberfest on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Other cities across the world also hold Oktoberfest celebrations that are modelled on the original Munich event.

Sheffielders and people from across South Yorkshire are in luck as you no longer have to head to Germany to enjoy the experience.

These are the Oktoberfest celebrations taking place across the region this month.

Oktoberfest inspired workshops

On Saturday, October 16, creative company Amazelab will host an Oktoberfest inspired workshop at Cutlery Works in Sheffield.

Participants will have the opportunity to create and decorate their very own wooden musical instrument and learn about the importance of music to Oktoberfest plus the science behind the music.

The workshop starts at 2 pm and finishes at 3 pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 and can be purchased via cutleryworks.co.uk/event/oktoberfest-music/

Amazelab will be hosting another Oktoberfest Workshop on October 27 to teach people how to make traditional alpine hats and

cuckoo clocks.

This workshop starts at 1 pm and finishes at 2 pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 and can be purchased via cutleryworks.co.uk/event/oktoberfest-hats-and-cuckoo-clocks/

Oktoberfest celebrations at Cutlers arms

Cutlers Arms in Rotherham will be hosting its own activities to celebrate the German festival.

They have announced a lineup of live entertainment featuring band Papa Legba's, Midnite Johnny, special guest Paul Burgess who will be drumming, and Rogues.

The pub will also be serving German beer and a selection of food.

Anyone wearing a costume will be rewarded with a free stein.

Oktoberfest at Magdalens

On Saturday, October 16, The Magdalen sports bar in Doncaster will be celebrating with a selection of German beers on tap and festival food available throughout the day.