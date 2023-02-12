A nurse behind a viral TikTok dance video has teamed up with fellow northern soul devotees to launch a youth club in Sheffield.

Amy Hodkin’s 15-second clip of fellow music lovers tearing up the dance floor at a northern soul club in Norton, Sheffield, took the internet by storm last year, generating an astonishing 7.2 million views. Now the 30-year-old wants to help a new generation fall in love with the scene, which is characterised as much by the camaraderie between those involved as by the driving tempo of the songs or the nifty dance moves they inspire.

She and other northern soul fans have set up Younghearts Soul Club, which will take place every other Thursday, from 7pm to 8pm, starting on March 2, at Lowedges Community Centre on Gresley Road. It is aimed at 12 to 17-year-olds, who are promised food, music, ‘fun vibes’ and the chance to learn some new dance moves, and it will be free to attend.

Amy, who works for Sheffield Children's Hospital as a community mental health practitioner, believes the club and similar ‘inclusive’ events are needed more than ever due to the ongoing impact of Covid and the anxieties she says many young people still face about going back out into the world post-lockdown.

Photo: Dean Atkins

“In times where there is a cost-of-living crisis and ongoing austerity I want to ensure that young people no matter what financial situation they are from, can have somewhere to go, with something to do and feel a sense of belonging with others,” she said. “The aim of the youth club is to provide a friendly, no pressure environment, where young people can spend time with each other.”

What is the Younghearts Soul Club and what can people do there?

One of Amy’s followers on TikTok, Paul Stubbs, kindly donated £1,000 towards the club, and she has teamed up with her dad Ian and friends including Hayley Register, Gail Register, Lynn Griffiths, Stephen Whiteley and Amelia Cassiday to get it up and running. Amy thanked local businesses, including Cob & Crumb, Pyramid Carpets and White Willows Cafe, which have donated much-needed items. She said other donors included northern soul band The Signatures, who are due to play at The Montgomery in Sheffield on Saturday, March 25.

As well as listening to northern soul songs and learning some moves, Amy says young people will get the chance to pick up DJing skills and practice crafting, including making logos and posters. She also hopes to set up a scooter rally, offer breakdancing lessons, provide access to recording studios and music lessons, and raise money for new equipment at the community centre like an air hockey table.

“Young people can come along listen to music that is steeped in history, made by artists who faced oppression and overcame this, chill out and play retro games, learn some dancing/breakdancing moves, and get creative drawing and creating pieces,” she said.