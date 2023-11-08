The luxury train journey will pick up passengers from York, Doncaster and Sheffield before taking them through the countryside.

Two hundred passengers will start Christmas in style next month with a slap-up champagne lunch trip from Sheffield on ‘one of the world’s poshest trains’.

After boarding the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle over a red carpet, passengers will tuck into a seven-course festive feast during a five-hour journey through the winter countryside.

The train, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, was described by actor Bill Nighy as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” during Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys programme. It was also voted one of the most luxurious trains in the world by readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine who raved over the food.

Northern Belle is serving a luxurious 7-course Christmas meal costing a whopping £395.

The Northern Belle even has its own resident band and on-board magician to entertain passengers while they dine, and earlier this year was hauled to Edinburgh by the famous Flying Scotsman steam locomotive.

Tickets are selling fast for the journey on Wednesday, December 20, despite starting at £395. Some passengers are even lashing out an extra £195 to upgrade to the even more luxurious Krug Class.

A Northern Belle spokesman said: "This is a Christmas Lunch that people will never forget. Our onboard chef has come up with a terrific menu for the occasion. We reckon you’d be Christmas crackers to miss this train."

The Northern Belle is scheduled to leave York station at 11.30am on December 20, before picking up more passengers at Doncaster at 12.20pm and Sheffield at 1pm. To purchase a ticket, or for further details, please click here.