Noosa is the new cafe bringing a slice of the Sunshine Coast to Kelham Island

Noosa at Kelham Island in Sheffield Luke Rhodes Charles Curran Matt Skelton Dan Scholes

Kelly and her partner Charlie Curran have launched their Australian resort inspired dream on Alma Street, in Kelham Island. It has a fresh, clean and relaxed look and a vibrant and ever-changing menu.

The couple previously ran Peppercorn, in Dore, which served European dishes like braised brisket and Sunday roasts, and visited Noosa on their holidays.

For this new venture they have brought in a knowledgeable team including their sous-chef who lived and worked Down U for two years.

One of the dishes at Noosa at Kelham Island in Sheffield

Charlie said they aim to make sure each employee feels like they are improving the business.

“We said from the off that me and Luke - the sous-chef - will concentrate on the food and the bar manager will come in and create a menu that he can believe in and he trusts.We want to empower people to feel like they are part of the team that’s growing the business.”

A new cocktail barman is also ready to take over on beverages this week, bringing in an exciting list of quirky drinks.

They do things a bit differently at Noosa, which I loved. There are specials on tea, ramen, eggy bread and they are about to start experimenting with lunches. On our visit one staff member was busy researching different hot drinks from around the world - one being a condensed milk iced tea from Hong Kong.

Inside Noosa at Kelham Island in Sheffield

Charlie said: “The eggs benedict are very popular with potato rosti. We’re going to change up the menu to eggs Noosa because we don’t think we’ve seen it done with rosti anywhere else, it’s just something I thought of and it seems to be flying out - people seem to be really enjoying them.

“Eggy breads are going really well too. It adds a bit of freedom for chefs to have a bit of a play really - we can try anything, there’s scope for creativity.”

We visited for breakfast on Friday. I went for the special Chai tea with freshly made waffles and confit duck and my friend got a hot chocolate and eggs Benedict with bacon.

We, greedily, also got a special sweet eggy bread of the day to share - banana bread with butterscotch and mascarpone.

One of the dishes at Noosa at Kelham Island in Sheffield

Service was quick and friendly and the vibe was relaxed. When our food arrived it was beautifully presented on pretty watercolour plates.

My duck waffles were like fireworks. The mix of textures and flavours of coriander, chilli, crispy vegetables, soft waffles and tender duck was gorgeous.

The eggs Benedict got a big thumbs up too and the hot chocolate was described as 'amazing'. Our eggy bread was a real treat and came with crushed biscuit on top. Overall it was a superb start to the day.

Charlie said. “We’ve got a good idea of where we want to be and where we’re going but just need to know the path we take.

Noosa at Kelham Island in Sheffield

“I've done fine dining since I was 17 but it becomes a bit tiring.

“I want to do good food but don’t want to have to lay it out and dice courgettes and take exact diamond shapes - I want to concentrate more on the flavour and make it bolder, bigger.

“It’s a completely new road for us and it’s an adventure.”

Noosa, 1B Alma Street, Kelham Island