Nine great things to do during this weeks heatwave in Sheffield

Whether it’s a dip in an outdoor pool, or hiding from the rays in some cool tree shade, Sheffield has plenty to offer.

We put together a gallery showing some of Sheffield ’s best activities, in locations all across the city.

Some of them are close to the city centre, and others are out in some of Sheffield’s beautiful countryside - or a short bus ride away.

Either way, there is something for everyone in this list.

1 . Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham. Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham has an open air cinema, which is perfect for enjoying the evening sun. There are three separate movies showing this weekend, including Moana, Greatest Showman and Queen. Adult tickets go for £14, and under 12's £10.65. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Hathersage The open-air swimming pool at Hathersage is a great place to visit on a sunny day. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3 . Grab some ice cream from Our Cow Molly - the perfect way to cool down on a hot day. Grab some ice cream from Our Cow Molly - the perfect way to cool down on a hot day. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Fargate Or go and visit one of the many permanent ice cream vans. This one on Fargate is now near Marks and Spencer. | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales