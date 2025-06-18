Nine great things to do during this weeks heatwave in Sheffield

By Ciara Healy
Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 10:30 BST

With the current heatwave in Sheffield, there is no better time to go out and enjoy what the city has to offer.

Whether it’s a dip in an outdoor pool, or hiding from the rays in some cool tree shade, Sheffield has plenty to offer.

We put together a gallery showing some of Sheffield’s best activities, in locations all across the city.

Some of them are close to the city centre, and others are out in some of Sheffield’s beautiful countryside - or a short bus ride away.

Either way, there is something for everyone in this list.

Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham has an open air cinema, which is perfect for enjoying the evening sun. There are three separate movies showing this weekend, including Moana, Greatest Showman and Queen. Adult tickets go for £14, and under 12's £10.65.

1. Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham.

Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham has an open air cinema, which is perfect for enjoying the evening sun. There are three separate movies showing this weekend, including Moana, Greatest Showman and Queen. Adult tickets go for £14, and under 12's £10.65.

The open-air swimming pool at Hathersage is a great place to visit on a sunny day.

2. Hathersage

The open-air swimming pool at Hathersage is a great place to visit on a sunny day.

Grab some ice cream from Our Cow Molly - the perfect way to cool down on a hot day.

3. Grab some ice cream from Our Cow Molly - the perfect way to cool down on a hot day.

Grab some ice cream from Our Cow Molly - the perfect way to cool down on a hot day.

Or go and visit one of the many permanent ice cream vans. This one on Fargate is now near Marks and Spencer.

4. Fargate

Or go and visit one of the many permanent ice cream vans. This one on Fargate is now near Marks and Spencer.

