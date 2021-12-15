NHS workers in Sheffield can get a free drink from any Starbucks Coffee store today
All NHS workers can order a free Tall beverage of their choice today at Starbucks stores across the UK.
The offer aims to thank NHS staff for their work across the country this year, and forms part of Starbucks’ ongoing partnership with NHS Charities Together, which supports NHS staff, volunteers and patients across the UK.
Available for today only (Wednesday 15 December), NHS staff can order any handcrafted Tall beverage of their choice from Starbucks stores across Great Britain when they show their work identity card in store.
The offer is part of an ongoing partnership between Starbucks and NHS Charities Together, which sees each Starbucks store across Great Britain paired with one of over 230 local NHS charities, to help support staff, patients, and communities across the UK.
Support provided by NHS Charities Together includes counselling, helplines, and peer-to-peer support for staff, as well as projects that support the long-term recovery of the NHS, and reduce health inequalities in local communities.
Ellie Orton OBE, Chief Executive at NHS Charities Together, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support from Starbucks. Their free Tall beverage initiative and in-store fundraising enable employees and customers everywhere to show their appreciation and thanks to NHS workers and can make a vital difference.
"Winter is always an incredibly challenging time for the NHS – and this is one of the toughest ever – which is why ongoing public support is so important.”
See below a list of participating Starbucks stores in Sheffield below:
Sheffield - Fargate
Open until 6:00 PM
Sheffield - Tudour Square
Open until 7:00 PM
Sheffield - Broomhill
Open until 6:00 PM
Sheffield - Ecclesall Road
Open until 6:00 PM
Sheffield - Broughton Ln Cineworld
Open until 9:00 PM
Sheffield, Carbrook Hall DT
Open until 10:00 PM
Meadowhall - Lower Gallery
Open until 9:00 PM
Meadowhall - Arcade
Open until 9:00 PM
Sheffield - Drakehouse RP DT
Open until 9:00 PM
Beighton Business Park DT
Open until 9:00 PM
Rotherham-Great Eastern Retail
Open until 8:00 PM
Barnsley-Dearne Valley DT
Open until 11:00 PM
Woodall North - Welcome Break DT
Open until 2:00 PM
Woodall North - Welcome Break
Open until 7:00 PM
Woodall South - Welcome Break 2ndC
Open until 6:00 PM