After another stressful year of Covid restrictions, working from home and uncertainty, there is no doubt that many people will be celebrating the end of this year and ready to see in a new one.

Last year saw New Year’s Eve celebrations cancelled, as Sheffield remained under ‘Tier 3’ restrictions over the festive period and household mixing was banned.

The decision came at the last minute – despite a proposed easing of restrictions for the Christmas period – leaving many with their hopes dashed and without the chance to catch up with loved ones.

Here are some of the best New Year's Eve parties and events you can attend in Sheffield in 2021, including club nights at Corporation, Leadmill and Hope Works.

So it is no surprise that people will be looking to make the most of things this year and to celebrate and spend time with friends and family as much as possible.

Although Boris Johnson has introduced ‘Plan B’ Covid measures in England, to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, there has not yet been any official announcement that pubs, bars or clubs will be closed over the New Year.

However, there are now suggestions that the PM is considering a two week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas, which could see hospitality venues closed or under much stricter restrictions.

There are lots of events going off in Sheffield on New Year's Eve, including a Fiesta Revolucion de Cuba in Sheffield City Centre.

Socialising is currently still allowed – although the advice is currently to limit this where possible – but the Government is encouraging people to continue testing for Covid twice a week and to get their booster jab.

The new rules will mean that there are some places in Sheffield where you will need an NHS Covid pass – proof of full vaccination or a negative test – to get in on New Year’s Eve, including clubs like Leadmill and Corp.

So whether you are looking for a big night out at a club or a smaller celebration, here are some of the best New Year’s Eve festivities going on in Sheffield this year.

New Year’s Eve events Sheffield 2021

Revolution in Sheffield City Centre is also hosting a party on New Year's Eve with VIP packages available.

The Leadmill Big New Year’s Bash

What: Three rooms of DJs with singalong anthems including indie pop, 80s and emo classics – with a free glass of bubbly for everyone attending before 11pm

Where: The Leadmill, 6 Leadmill Rd, Sheffield S1 4SE

When: Friday, December 31 from 10pm to 5am

Who: Over 18s

Tickets: Tickets are now on sale from Skiddle, costing either £13.45 or £16.75.

New Year’s Eve Wave at Corp

What: Nightclub party with a ‘massive fireworks display’ at midnight

Where: 2 Milton St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4JU

When: Friday, December 31 from 10pm to 3am

Who: Over 18s

Tickets: Tickets are now on sale from Skiddle, costing £13.45 and including queue jump access.

Chip Butty Records, Displace, and The Night Shift Presents: NYE LIVE

What: Featuring two rooms of some of Sheffield's finest in drum and bass, bassline and UKG music Both rooms will powered by the clinical Raze Sound System.

Where: Fewer than One, 5 Smithfield, Sheffield S3 7AR – formerly The Night Kitchen

When: Friday, December 31 from 10pm to 5am

Who: Over 18s

Tickets: Tickets are now on sale from Skiddle, costing either £13.45 or £16.75.

Nostalgia New Year’s Eve

What: Bassline, speed and garage all-nighter

Where: 14 Matilda St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 – formerly Plug

When: Friday, December 31 from 10pm to 6am

Who: Over 18s

Tickets: Tickets are now on sale from Skiddle, costing either £11.25 or £16.75.

New Year’s Eve Kickoff at Revolution

What: Late night entertainment, music and drinks

Where: Revolution, The Plaza, Units 1 & 2, Fitzwilliam St, Sheffield S1 4JL

When: Friday, December 31 from 6pm to 3am

Who: Over 18s

Tickets: Tickets are now on sale from Skiddle, costing either £5.50 before 9pm, £11 after 9pm and £379.50 for a premium VIP booth package, including drinks.

The Great Gatsby NYE Ball at Temple

What: The Great Gatsby NYE Ball featuring two rooms of the best of dancehall, RnB, reggae and Afrobeats

Where: Temple nightclub, 4 Queens Rd, Sheffield S2 4DG

When: Friday, December 31 from 11pm to 6am

Who: Over 18s

Tickets: Tickets are now on sale from Skiddle, costing £11.25.

NYE £5 Ticket Madness - Hope Works

What: Annual All Styles All In music event featuring local artists and genres including bassline, disco, drum and bass, house and techno

Where: Unit 1A, Hope Works, 1A Sussex Rd, Sheffield S4 7YQ

When: Friday, December 31 from 11pm to 5am

Who: Over 18s

Tickets: Tickets are now on sale from Skiddle, costing £8.80 before 12.45am and £11 before 1.30am.

Every Ting Look Pretty NYE – Bellairz

What: 1Xtra DJ will be playing alongside Sheffield sound Will Powa, Benji hype, and Steel City Vibez

Where: 192 Shoreham St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4SQ

When: Friday, December 31 from 10pm to 4am

Who: Over 21s

Tickets: Tickets are now on sale from Skiddle, costing either £11.25 or £16.75 – or £27.75 for VIP tickets.

New Year’s Eve Fiesta – Revolucion de Cuba

What: Live entertainment, rum and classic Cuban cocktails

Where: 1 Mappin St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4DT

When: Friday, December 31 from 7pm to 3am

Who: Over 18s

Tickets: VIP tickets including pre-11pm entry, queue jump and three drinks tokens are on sale from Skiddle for £33.25.

NYE Mexican Garden Party – Riverside

What: Tacos, nachos and tequila

Where: Riverside gastropub, 1 Mowbray St, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8EN

When: Friday, December 31 – last booking 8pm, bar open til late and food served until 10.30pm

Who: Over 18s

Tickets: Book a table for £18pp – including food, tequila and a sweet treat – by contacting the pub or visiting the Riverside website.