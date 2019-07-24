New vegan food market launches in Sheffield this weekend
Japanese vegan dishes and other plant based specialities will be sold at a new market event in Sheffield.
The Fox Valley team in Stocksbridge are to host the centre’s first vegan market this Saturday July 27.
The market will run from 10am – 3pm and will take place in the central walkway close to Home Bargains and Iceland – after this weekend’s launch it will be held on the last Saturday of every month.
The market will offer a greater range of vegan food options as well as other specialist products.
New vegan traders include Vegan Pantry who will be selling alternatives to honey as well as Yummy Yasai who will also have a wide selection of Japanese vegan food.
Tropic Skincare will also be selling many different types of vegan skincare and Soul Good Stuff will also be joining the market.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Wear Your Voice will be selling vegan-friendly clothing and Artisan Petcare will have a great range of natural pet products, which include the finest ethically sourced ingredients without the use of harsh chemicals.
Regular Fox Valley traders such as Ellis Fruit & Veg will also be there with a lovely selection to choose from. As well as this Lily Pickles of Holmfirth will also be attending with various chutneys, jams and marmalades.
Fox Valley’s Sandersons Department Store will be at the market and shoppers can find out more about the vegan, organic and ethical products which can be purchased in the store.
Fox Valley events manager Kayleigh Marron said: “Our markets are a really important part of the centre and are very popular with our visitors here at Fox Valley.
“We’re delighted to be adding to the variety of weekly and monthly markets at the centre with our new Vegan Market and to be welcoming some great new traders.”