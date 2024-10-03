New event added at Crich Tramway Village

By Amanda Blair
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 11:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Crich Tramway Village has added a new event to finish their 2024 season off in style. A Journey Through Time and Light features a Victorian theme, with vintage trams running into the early evening on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th November 2024.

Victorian re-enactors, street performers and activities, a brass band and Old Time Music Hall entertainment are featured in this two-day event, which runs from 12pm to 8pm (last admissions 6.30pm) each day.

Event Lead, Robert Blincow, said: “This is a new event we have added for the end of the 2024 season, when visitors get the opportunity to ride the trams in the early evening, when the Tramway Village and trams will be lit up. We are offering discounted tickets if you book before 9th October 2024.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pre-bookings are required for this event, by visiting: https://www.tramway.co.uk/plan-your-visit/tickets.

For details visit: https://www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/a-journey-through-time-and-light or telephone: 01773 854321.

Related topics:Crich Tramway VillageVictorian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice