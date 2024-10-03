New event added at Crich Tramway Village
Victorian re-enactors, street performers and activities, a brass band and Old Time Music Hall entertainment are featured in this two-day event, which runs from 12pm to 8pm (last admissions 6.30pm) each day.
Event Lead, Robert Blincow, said: “This is a new event we have added for the end of the 2024 season, when visitors get the opportunity to ride the trams in the early evening, when the Tramway Village and trams will be lit up. We are offering discounted tickets if you book before 9th October 2024.”
Pre-bookings are required for this event, by visiting: https://www.tramway.co.uk/plan-your-visit/tickets.
For details visit: https://www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/a-journey-through-time-and-light or telephone: 01773 854321.
