New Era Square: New golf simulation centre Fringe Golf opening soon in trendy Sheffield neighbourhood
Fringe Golf is coming to New Era Square, off Bramall Lane, in the up-and-coming Little Sheffield district, this March.
The indoor virtual golf attraction will enable golfers to test themselves on some of the world’s most famous courses. They can play by themselves, with friends or in league nights and competitions.
Golfers will be able to take advantage of one-to-one training sessions with professional golf coaches, and they can enjoy the ‘vibrant clubhouse environment’, with a bar serving drinks and food.
As well as one-to-one coaching, there will be tailored group sessions for students, women and children.
Fringe Golf describes itself as a ‘virtual golf club’ which welcomes players of all abilities from beginners to scratch golfers.
It’s perfect for fairweather golfers, who won’t have to worry about putting up with the wind, rain or freezing conditions.
A spokesperson for the company, which plans to expand to sites around the world, said: “Fringe Golf is more than just a golf venue; it’s a community where practice meets pleasure.
“We are committed to excellence, inclusivity, and creating exciting experiences that make you want to return.
“Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or new to the sport, Fringe offers an unparalleled golfing experience in a modern clubhouse setting you won’t want to leave.”
Fringe Golf will be located on the whole second floor of New Era Square, just above the new bar Selena and directly across from Panenka. It is expected to open in mid March.
Fringe Golf has applied to Sheffield City Council for a licence which would allow it to sell alcohol from 11am to 11pm each day, and to serve late night refreshments until 5am.
New Era Square boasts a number of popular bars and restaurants, and the surrounding area is home to attractions including Golf Fang crazy golf, Red Brick Market indie shopping hub, and Steam Works, which hosts events including yard sales, film screenings, food festivals and family raves.
