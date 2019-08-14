New dishes to enjoy at three Sheffield restaurants
There are new menus launching at two of the city’s best loved restaurants, and bottomless brunch at a third.
At Turtle Bay in the city centre, you will find a variety of new dishes on offer including Mr Fabulous’ Jamaican patties and five alarm chicken curry.
There are even more veggie and vegan options too, as the new menu features a mouth-watering selection of dishes including chilli smashed avocado salad, jerk tofu a vital vegan platter and more.
Go to www.turtlebay.co.uk for the full menu.
French restaurant Bistrot Pierre on Ecclesall Road is celebrating turning 25 with a special menu, chosen by diners.
The menu, ‘Best of Bistrot Pierre: as voted for by you’ is available at lunch during August and features 12 classic dishes, including: French onion soup, coq au vin and crème brûlée, as well as the ever-popular boeuf bourguignon.
To book your table, visit bistrotpierre.co.uk/book-a-table or call 0114 2678 687.
Elsewhere, The British Oak in Mosborough will be hosting a special one-off bottomless brunch this August Bank Holiday.
The experience, available between 10am and 3pm, will include a choice of food items from the set menu, including a full English, vegetarian options, breakfast muffins and pancake stacks along with unlimited refills of prosecco, mimosa, Peroni or a selection of soft drinks. The cost is £25. Call 0114 248 7969 to book.