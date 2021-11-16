The Pukka Pies-sponsored England Band outside New Cod On The Block at Commonside, Sheffield.

New Cod on the Block - are these the 10 funniest street and shop names in Sheffield?

So many streets and businesses have completely unexceptional names – but every so often a sign catches the eye that is bound to raise a smile or trigger a double-take.

By Richard Blackledge
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:16 am

Here are 10 of the funniest roads and shops in Sheffield.

To read more on a similar topic, we have also explored the rich and detailed history of the city's street names – click here.

1. Letsby Avenue

Letsby Avenue is the home of South Yorkshire Police's Operations Complex in Tinsley, and got its name in 2000 as the result of a property developer's joke - a play on the phrase 'lets be 'avin' you' that's indelibly linked with beat bobbies. The council sent the police force a consultation form and senior officers gave the nod.

Photo: Google

2. Wok This Way

Wok This Way, a Chinese takeaway on Howard Road in Walkley that is part of a Yorkshire-wide chain, immediately brings to mind the hit rap-rock song Walk This Way by Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. There is another Sheffield takeaway called Wok This Way in Ranmoor.

Photo: Google

3. Plumper's Road

There used to be a pub called the Plumpers Inn near this spot in Tinsley.

Photo: Google

4. Carsick Hill Road

The queasy name of this street - between Ranmoor and Sandygate - is derived from the area called Carre Sick, meaning a marshy area with a stream running through it, sick being the old word for a stream or ditch.

Photo: Google

