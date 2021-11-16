Here are 10 of the funniest roads and shops in Sheffield.
1. Letsby Avenue
Letsby Avenue is the home of South Yorkshire Police's Operations Complex in Tinsley, and got its name in 2000 as the result of a property developer's joke - a play on the phrase 'lets be 'avin' you' that's indelibly linked with beat bobbies. The council sent the police force a consultation form and senior officers gave the nod.
Photo: Google
2. Wok This Way
Wok This Way, a Chinese takeaway on Howard Road in Walkley that is part of a Yorkshire-wide chain, immediately brings to mind the hit rap-rock song Walk This Way by Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. There is another Sheffield takeaway called Wok This Way in Ranmoor.
Photo: Google
3. Plumper's Road
There used to be a pub called the Plumpers Inn near this spot in Tinsley.
Photo: Google
4. Carsick Hill Road
The queasy name of this street - between Ranmoor and Sandygate - is derived from the area called Carre Sick, meaning a marshy area with a stream running through it, sick being the old word for a stream or ditch.
Photo: Google