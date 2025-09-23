3 . Ilam Park

Managed by the White Peak Estate, this 158-acre country park, this historic location includes everything you need for a day out in nature. The National Trust says: "There are glorious walks through the Manifold Valley, home to limestone crags and woodlands. Take a walk along the Manifold track through the historic Hamps Valley. Or soak up iconic views of the famous Thorpe Cloud, from Ilam Park, where there are plenty of places to sit, play and walk the dog." | Google