National Trust recommend these top autumnal walks to enjoy golden views in the Peak District

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 09:10 BST

As autumn kicks into full swing, the National Trust have helped compile a list of some of the best walking spots across the Peak District to take in the golden views.

The air is growing colder and the leaves are turning golden brown, so what better time to wrap up, go outside, and experience the magic of Autumn.

And to help people hoping to enjoy this time of year, the National Trust charity has created a list exploring some of the most scenic spots across North Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The beloved national park only a short drive from Sheffield provides some of the most stunning views anywhere in the north, with plenty of history and local attractions to create perfect days out.

So whether you’re looking for a family trip, or solo adventure, we’ve compiled a list of the National Trust’s top recommendations for days out.

1. Hardwick Hall

National Trust describes Hardwick as having a 'walk to suit every mood'. They add: "Choose from four scenic routes: the gentle Miller’s Pond Walk, perfect for pushchairs; the adventurous Welly Walk, with ponds and hills; the historic Oak Walk, winding through old woodland and Grade I-listed parkland; or the new Sculpture Walk, where handcrafted stone sculptures reveal Hardwick’s hidden histories." Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Longshaw Estate

This walk through the Peak District, near to Sheffield, promises spectacular views of the famed national park. The National Trust explains: "There’s the chance to spot red deer as you take in a six-mile route, with views of Derbyshire’s Big Moor, or stroll for just over two miles and explore the ancient woodland of Padley Gorge." | Visit Peak District & Derbyshire

3. Ilam Park

Managed by the White Peak Estate, this 158-acre country park, this historic location includes everything you need for a day out in nature. The National Trust says: "There are glorious walks through the Manifold Valley, home to limestone crags and woodlands. Take a walk along the Manifold track through the historic Hamps Valley. Or soak up iconic views of the famous Thorpe Cloud, from Ilam Park, where there are plenty of places to sit, play and walk the dog." | Google

4. Calke Abbey

Calke Abbey is more than just a stately home, with countless walks that allow you to embrace Derbyshire's nature. "Stroll through Serpentine Wood and the historic Lime Avenue as the trees turn amber and gold, or crunch through leaves on the Tramway Trail," the National Trust adds. "In the Deer Park, listen for the roar of rutting stags and watch for clashing antlers during this spectacular seasonal display. " Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Alan Murray-Rust - geograph.org.uk/p/5860693

