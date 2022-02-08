The results have confirmed that Cerrones Restaurant are currently the most popular venue throughout the city. You can visit them at, 62 High St, Ecclesfield, Sheffield S35 9XD.

National pizza Day: These are the best Italian restaurants in Sheffield - according to our readers

All the votes have been counted and Sheffield’s most popular Italian restaurants are revealed. Take a look and see if your favourite restaurant has made the list.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:53 pm

The results of a recent Facebook poll are in and Sheffield has crowned it’s most popular Italian restaurants in the city.

Take a look at the this list of favoured restaurants below.

1. Pizza Hut Delivery, Chapeltown.

In second place we have the popular pizza chain, Pizza Hut. Treat yourself to this venue by visiting them at, Unit 1, Chapeltown, Sheffield S35 2UX.

2. Sette Colli.

Sette Colli have been voted in at third place. Find out why they are so popular by visiting them the next time you are out. You can find them at, Bradfield Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield S6 2BY.

3. Vito's.

Vito's have been voted in at forth place. Visit the popular restaurant this week by finding them at, 284 South Rd, Sheffield S6 3TE.

4. Piccolo's.

Piccolo's have been voted in at fifth place. If you are the mood for a good Italian dish be sure to visit Piccolo's at your next available opportunity. You can find them at, 3 Convent Walk, Broomhall, Sheffield S3 7RX.

