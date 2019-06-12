Music, art, dance: here's what you can expect from the 18th annual Walkley Festival
Celebrate the origins of Walkley this month as the annual Walkey Festival arrives in the city for its 18th year.
Organised each year by Walkley Community Forum, this year's festival – which celebrates talent in the area with displays of art, music, and dance – has the theme of ‘Creative Walkley Old and New.’ It will see local artists, writers and musicians throw open their studios and classes on June 21, ahead of the Victorian Fair on June 22. These sessions will be running throughout the fortnight, at venues throuughout Walkley, for those wanting to give new creative opportunities a try.
Walkley Feral Writers will invite the public to join them in discovering their inner poet or novelist, and there will also be an opportunity to try glass-making, sword dancing, stick dancing and a lindy hop dance, or hear accordion music as you enjoy coffee at Gerry’s and a Palm Court trio at St Mary’s community Hall. There will also be a full chamber concert by local musicians, with members of the public invited to bring along their own instruments and join in a session.
Visit the historically interesting Walkley Cemetery, drop-in to help create a new Well-Dressing picture at St Mary’s Church, and celebrate its 150th anniversary with a brand new east window.
There will be plenty of fun to be had at the annual Buddhist Centre Fair, a chance to walk with llamas at Holly Hagg, and fun days for children on the Millennium Green and at Ruskin Park.
Walkley Library will also be hosting a number of creative activities throughout the festival, including an underground cake club, which all are welcome to join in.
Events and activities will run, along South Road from Walkley Library to St Mary’s Church, including venues at Ebenezer Church, the surgery car-park and Walkley Community Centre Fir Street. A number of murals are already on display in the area.
Walkley Festival will run from June 21 to July 7. Pick up a programme in local shops and cafes.