Mr Wilson's and 'secret' bar Capone’s Speakeasy you can can only access with a password opening in Sheffield this week

Excitement is building for the grand opening of Mr Wilson’s Bar which was first revealed in 2020 just before the pandemic hit.

The 1920s speakeasy-themed West Street bar is due to open on Friday, May 6, and the venue is now taking bookings through their newly launched website.

First look at Mr Wilson's / Capone's on West Street. Picture Scott Merrylees

The operators have revealed that Capone’s Speakeasy will form part of the venue in the basement of Mr Wilson’s.

While anyone can walk in and enjoy the atmosphere of Mr Wilson’s, intriguingly, you’ll need a password to gain access to the Capone’s part of the venue.

David Henning, one of the masterminds behind the concept, said: “Mr Wilson's is actually two bars in one, set over the ground floor and basement.

"At the ground floor level is Mr Wilson's, which is a modern bar with a few special touches, like a working water wheel!

"There's two bars - one is a large island in the middle of the room and the second is much smaller, at the far end of the room. There's plenty of tables and comfortable seating, plush curtains and beautifully crafted steel features.”

He added: “In the basement it's a completely different world. We've created Capone's - a 1920s-style speakeasy in the style of the American Prohibition era. It's really special.

"I won't give too much away, but all I'll say is that everyone who's seen it has been blown away."

He said the idea of asking customers to provide a password to gain access to Capone's is ‘a bit of fun as a nod to the secretive nature of the speakeasies of the 1920s.’

He said: "When you make a booking for a table, Mr Wilson will send you a text message confirming it.

"On the day of your booking you will receive a second text message with a unique password you'll need to gain entry to Capone's. Don't worry, we won't turn you away if you can't remember it!

"We've done our very best to make Mr Wilson's and Capone's something different and unique. We're sure that the people of Sheffield (and beyond!) will be impressed!”

The venture has created 40 new jobs.

Members of the public can also get their first drink for free in the new bar – so long as they sign up for the mailing list here https://mrwilsons.co.uk/

The venue is also launching a bottomless brunch on Saturday, May 14, for £30 per person.

You will get a choice of Mr Wilson's 'Succulent Six' dishes to start your weekend in style, as well as unlimited drinks for 90 minutes.