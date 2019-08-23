Morgzfest - Win a pair of ‘Ultimate VIP’ tickets to Sheffield Youtube star's live show

With just eight days to go until MorgzFest arrives in Sheffield, YouTube phenomenon Morgz is giving away a pair of 'Ultimate VIP' tickets for an epic day out next weekend.

By Dan Hayes
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 14:34
Sheffield YouTube sensation Morgan Hudson - or as he is known to his legion of devoted followers, Morgz.

With the Ultimate VIP Experience at MorgzFest you can meet Morgz and have a photo, see Morgz and his ‘squad’ perform on the inflatables, watch the Morgz versus mum live stage show and see all the other unmissable activities.

For a chance to win, like and comment 'MorgzFest' on Facebook by Sunday, August 25. The winner will be notified via Facebook and can pick to go on either Saturday, August 31 or Sunday, September 1.

Don't miss out on this awesome comp, come and enjoy the fun with Morgz and his squad one day next weekend!

Terms and conditions

One pair of Ultimate VIP tickets are up for grabs – (2x tickets in total). The winner will be notified by email Tuesday 26th August. The winner can pick 1 of the dates to attend. The winner has 24 hours to accept and confirm their chosen date, otherwise, a new winner will be selected. Tickets are non-refundable and there is no cash alternative. Travel and accommodation are not included. Competition is open to UK residents only. Entrants must be 14 years and older. The winner’s details will be placed on the guest list for the event – details of which will be sent closer to the chosen event date.