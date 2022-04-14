There’s a few new places to have a round of mini golf at in South Yorkshire and Sheffield. Have you been to any of them?
Please note, not all the venues on this list are suitable for children – they’ve been marked as such.
1. Paradise Island Adventure Golf Sheffield
Paradise Island Adventure Golf Sheffield, Broughton Lane, Sheffield, S9 2EP. Paradise Island in Valley Centertainment features two full-length mini golf courses, as well as offers for families and students.
2. Golf Fang Sheffield
Golf Fang Sheffield, 100-106 John Street, Highfield, Sheffield, S2 4QU. (Adults only) Golf Fang offers a great place to have a drink whilst playing a round of mini golf - what more could you want?
3. Pirate Cove Adventure Golf
Pirate Cove Adventure Golf, Thorne Road, Thorne, Hatfield DN7 6EP. Another fantastic place to take your kids (or simply just yourself) during half term, Pirate Cove Adventure Golf has a grand total of 36 holes on the courses to enjoy.
4. Gloryholes Sheffield
Gloryholes Sheffield, 43 High Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GB. (Adults only) There's plenty of raunchy fun to be had at Glory Holes - who knew alcohol and crazy golf were such a good mix?
