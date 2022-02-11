Medieval building in Dronfield hosts popular market

The market will be held on Sunday, March 20, from 10am to 3pm and features a varied array of local and regionally produced food, drink and crafts.

Organiser Chris Griffiths said: “We know people are looking for places to visit. We invite people to sample the very best of food, drink and artisan crafts as we aim to offer a variety of quality products from local traders and makers.

"We have stalls in the barn itself and outside in our grounds as well as at the Peel Centre which is just across the road from the barn. The location along with our popular coffee shop has all the ingredients of a great family day out and people really enjoy the atmosphere of this unique location.

The barn.

“The market also raises funds for the 600-year-old Barn, which is a community Heritage Centre managed by the Dronfield Heritage Trust a registered charity. It is at the heart of the town on the High Street and our aim is to ensure the building survives as a great local venue for years to come.”