The new Summer Beach Club is in full swing at Meadowhall, providing the perfect spot to relax and have fun with friends and family.

The family friendly attraction, located in Meadowhall’s Orange car park, has officially opened and will run during the school holidays until September 3. It’s complete with a 1,000sqm beach, theme park, aqua park, street food stalls, and chill out zones to enjoy a relaxing drink, making it the must visit summer destination.

Visitors can unwind at the Beach Retreat whilst sipping on cocktails, mocktails, and ice-cold beers, enjoying regular entertainment acts and live music to keep the party going all day long.

And for those looking to beat the heat, the AquaSplash water park is the perfect place to take a dip, with three inflatable children’s pools and water slides.

Meadowhall's Summer Beach Club boasts a range of rides, entertainment and attractions.

With an epic line-up of rides to get your heart racing, thrill-seekers can take a spin on a rollercoaster, carousel and helter-skelter in the Theme Park, as well as classic fairground attractions including waltzers and dodgems.

When hunger strikes, Feast Street will host a hand-picked selection of street food to treat the tastebuds, serving up fresh dishes with new vendors announced each week, as well as cold slushies and ice cream for little and big kids alike.

Entry will cost from £2.50 per person for all day access to the beach area and entertainment. Additional costs apply.

For more information about the Summer Beach Club at Meadowhall, including a link to book tickets, visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk/event/summer-beach