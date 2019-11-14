Meadowhall issue Christmas Live update after flooding and torrential rain cancels switch-on

The event was due to start at 6.30pm on Thursday, November 7 but bosses were forced to pull the plug at the last minute.

Sheffield was battered by torrential rain all day with amber flood warnings in place and numerous roads closed.

Bosses blamed the weather’s impact on the ‘regional public transport infrastructure’ with trains cancelled and trams in the area disrupted.

Flooding at Meadowhall

A spokesperson from Meadowhall, said: “Due to the adverse weather and the subsequent impact this has had on the regional public transport infrastructure, it is with regret that the decision has been made to cancel this evening’s Meadowhall Christmas Live concert.

“We appreciate this news will be very disappointing to the many ticket holders who remained keen to attend despite the rain, but we feel we have a duty to recognise the issues people may face in trying to return home.

“The safety of our visitors, retailers and staff is of paramount importance to us and as a precaution our flood defences have been deployed and we are giving retailers the option to close early should they wish to do so.”

Fans who had already made their way to the event were left stuck in traffic gridlock with many shoppers stranded overnight in the shopping centre.

Meadowhall said fans would be receiving a refund and later revealed they had switched the Christmas lights on despite the show being cancelled.

Posting on Twitter, they revealed that they would not be rescheduling the Christmas Live event.