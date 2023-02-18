Meadowhall has announced its famous tea dances are returning for the first time since the pandemic.

The tea dances started at the Sheffield shopping centre in the early 90s to invite members of the community to come together to dance, reminisce and enjoy a cup of tea. The sessions are free of charge and offer the local community the chance to socialise, meet new people and exercise together, with dance routines suitable for all abilities.

Participants can enjoy a mixture of sequence, Latin and ballroom dancing with live music from world-renowned local musician Aubrey Robinson. Aubrey is a leading organist for sequence and ballroom dancing and founded Sheffield’s Harmony Music School in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Our tea dances have been hugely popular amongst visitors for many years, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them back for the first time since the pandemic. Supporting the local community is really important to us and we’re especially pleased to offer the sessions free of charge at such a challenging time for many. We hope to welcome new and returning faces and look forward to seeing everyone enjoy a cup of tea and a spin on the dancefloor.”

Most Popular

Meadowhall's famous tea dances are returning to the Sheffield shopping centre for the first time since the pandemic, starting from Monday, February 20. Photo: SWNS