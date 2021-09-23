Married At First Sight UK: Here are 9 fantastic wedding venues in Sheffield and the Peak District where you could tie the knot

4. The Mowbray

The Mowbray, a former iron and steel merchants built in 1899 in Neepsend, says it is booking events for 'the remaining rare dates in 2021 and business as usual for 2022 and 2023'. The Mowbray can host receptions, while civil ceremonies can be held nearby in its sister venue, The Chimney House. (https://themowbray.co.uk/wedding-venue-sheffield)

Photo: Dean Atkins