June 21 is given in the Government's roadmap as the day when weddings could begin to happen with no limit on numbers. Image: Pixabay.

Married At First Sight UK: Here are 9 fantastic wedding venues in Sheffield and the Peak District where you could tie the knot

The new series of Married At First Sight UK has taken viewers by storm this month.

By Richard Blackledge
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:11 am

The unusual format of the show sees eight new couples tying the knot having never previously met each other.

Sheffield pair Owen Jenkins, aged 33, and Michelle Walder, aged 27, who appeared in a previous series of the show are still happily married.

As the Channel 4 show continues to pull in millions of viewers, here we take a look at 9 brilliant venues where you could book your special day in Sheffield and the Peak District.

1. Baslow Hall

Baslow Hall, in Baslow in the Peak District, is taking bookings for 2022. (https://www.fischers-baslowhall.co.uk/weddings)

Photo: Baslow Hall Limited

Photo Sales

2. Mosborough Hall Hotel

Mosborough Hall Hotel has launched a new wedding brochure running from 2022 to 2024. (https://www.mosboroughhall.co.uk/weddings)

Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales

3. Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa

Kenwood Hall, in Nether Edge, is currently offering virtual viewings where couples can take a look around the venue from the comfort of their own homes. (https://www.kenwoodhall.co.uk/weddings)

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

4. The Mowbray

The Mowbray, a former iron and steel merchants built in 1899 in Neepsend, says it is booking events for 'the remaining rare dates in 2021 and business as usual for 2022 and 2023'. The Mowbray can host receptions, while civil ceremonies can be held nearby in its sister venue, The Chimney House. (https://themowbray.co.uk/wedding-venue-sheffield)

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
GovernmentPeak DistrictSheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3