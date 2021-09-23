Married At First Sight UK: Here are 9 fantastic wedding venues in Sheffield and the Peak District where you could tie the knot

The unusual format of the show sees eight new couples tying the knot having never previously met each other.
Sheffield pair Owen Jenkins, aged 33, and Michelle Walder, aged 27, who appeared in a previous series of the show are still happily married.
As the Channel 4 show continues to pull in millions of viewers, here we take a look at 9 brilliant venues where you could book your special day in Sheffield and the Peak District.
1. Baslow Hall
Baslow Hall, in Baslow in the Peak District, is taking bookings for 2022. (https://www.fischers-baslowhall.co.uk/weddings)
Photo: Baslow Hall Limited
2. Mosborough Hall Hotel
Mosborough Hall Hotel has launched a new wedding brochure running from 2022 to 2024. (https://www.mosboroughhall.co.uk/weddings)
Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Mercure Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa
Kenwood Hall, in Nether Edge, is currently offering virtual viewings where couples can take a look around the venue from the comfort of their own homes. (https://www.kenwoodhall.co.uk/weddings)
Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. The Mowbray
The Mowbray, a former iron and steel merchants built in 1899 in Neepsend, says it is booking events for 'the remaining rare dates in 2021 and business as usual for 2022 and 2023'. The Mowbray can host receptions, while civil ceremonies can be held nearby in its sister venue, The Chimney House. (https://themowbray.co.uk/wedding-venue-sheffield)
Photo: Dean Atkins