Magical Middle-earth Exhibition bringing thousands of visitors to Barnsley

Thousands of museum visitors in Barnsley have been transported to a magical world inspired by Tolkien over recent weeks, providing a footfall boost in the town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Magic of Middle-earth exhibition can be seen at Experience Barnsley – the award-winning museum hosted in Barnsley’s Town Hall.

The free exhibition is dedicated to the incredible work of J.R.R Tolkien and the generations of writers, artists, musicians, filmmakers, environmentalists, creators and game designers he influenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It presents a magical treasure trove of over 200 unique objects and artworks inspired by ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’, including a rare first-edition copy of the latter from 1937. Dramatic models and dioramas, concept artwork, LEGO sets, memorabilia and prop replicas are also available for visitors to see.

Most Popular

The Magic of Middle-earth

Having been open to the public for just over a month, the Magic of Middle-earth, which runs until 6 April, has already brought a staggering 10,000 visitors to the museum.

As Barnsley town centre prepares for the Bright Nights Festival later this month, Experience Barnsley will be adding some of its Middle-earth magic to this year’s winter festivities.

A model of Gollum will be available to view in the phone box opposite the Town Hall, where a ring-of-power trail will also be found for families to take part in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of this, Experience Barnsley will play host to free, drop-in, dragon egg and wand-making workshops on until 8.30pm, on both November 24 and 25.

The Magic of Middle-earth

Meanwhile, sticking with The Lord of the Rings theme, children can create their very own ‘Bright Eye’ colour spinner at another free drop-in at The Cooper Gallery, also on until 8.30pm, on both November 24 and 25.

Councillor Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the reaction the Magic of Middle-earth exhibition has had so far, and we can’t wait to celebrate it even more during Bright Nights.

“Being part of the Bright Nights Festival and celebrating the successes in our town centre is exactly the spirit of Experience Barnsley. The event brings people from all over the region to celebrate and support our fantastic local attractions, increasing footfall, whilst creating a really lovely atmosphere in the build up to the holiday period.

“We can’t wait!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experience Barnsley is a space for the community, bringing people together and their work, which spans exhibitions in the space, an extensive outreach programme and multiple community groups.

While the museum has only been welcoming visitors for 10 years, the objects, photos, documents, films, and stories it houses have been collated and collected over a much longer period.

The Magic of Middle-earth sits alongside other free exhibitions in the town centre including the Cooper Prize 2023, currently on display in The Cooper Gallery just minutes away from Experience Barnsley Museum. The exhibition celebrates local artists and the work they submitted to the Cooper Prize.